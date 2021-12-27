Tampa police officer arrested following 'domestic-related' incident

Cpl. John Simpkins has been placed on administrative leave.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer has been placed on administrative leave following a domestic-related incident, the department reports.

Cpl. John Simpkins was arrested and charged with battery in connection to a domestic-related incident that happened on Dec. 23 while he was off duty, according to the police department.

Simpkins has been with the Tampa Police Department since 2008. At this time the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.

Interim Chief Ruben Delgado said the department has no tolerance for domestic violence cases among employees.