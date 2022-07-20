Off-duty Tampa officer charged with solicitation of prostitution

Stanley Clerveaux has been relieved of duty, the police department said in a statement.

TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa police officer is out of the job after being arrested on a charge of prostitution, the department said.

Stanley Clerveaux, 25, was off-duty when he was charged Wednesday with soliciting another person to commit prostitution, according to the Tampa Police Department in a news release. The incident allegedly happened in the area of West Cypress Street at North Westshore Boulevard.

Details of the arrest are limited at this time, but Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor is scheduled to provide an update at 5 p.m.

The off-duty officer was hired as a recruit in 2020. Since his arrest, he has been relieved of duty, authorities say.