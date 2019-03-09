TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer was arrested Sunday after deputies say he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

John Hildenbrand, 23, was arrested around 2:45 a.m. near E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Beechwood Boulevard in East Lake-Orient Park.

Hildenbrand was charged with DUI. Tampa police say he was hired in October 2018.

He has since been placed on administrative leave.

