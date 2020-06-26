x
Tampa police looking for people caught on video looting Tampa pawn shop

Police are looking for people who broke into Value Pawn on May 31.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department on Friday released surveillance video of a looting from May 31. Officers are asking for the public's help identifying the people seen in the footage.

Investigators said the video shows people breaking into Value Pawn on Nebraska Avenue.

The video shows multiple people rush into the store, go through the aisles and behind the counter to grab things and take them. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS. 

