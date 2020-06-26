Tampa police looking for people caught on video looting Tampa pawn shop

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department on Friday released surveillance video of a looting from May 31. Officers are asking for the public's help identifying the people seen in the footage.
Investigators said the video shows people breaking into Value Pawn on Nebraska Avenue.
The video shows multiple people rush into the store, go through the aisles and behind the counter to grab things and take them.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.
- Gov. DeSantis signs bill expanding Family Empowerment Scholarship to more students
- Police chief: Auburndale officer shot, 1 man dead after traffic stop escalates
- Deadly hit-and-run crash shuts down part of I-75
- Vice President Pence to bring 'Faith in America' tour to Sarasota next week
- Florida governor not rolling back Disney reopening plans
- Historic Sarahan dust plume now over the Gulf of Mexico
- Florida's COVID-19 testing slowed as cases spiked
- 'We should not be asked to be unarmed, unbadged policemen," local business owner says of Hillsborough's new mask order
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter