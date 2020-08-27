Tampa police: Man pulls out machete at pet store, demands cashier's car keys

Police said Derrick Malone was arrested in Bradenton and confessed to the armed robbery in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he stole a cashier's car after threatening the person with a machete.

Tampa Police said Derrick Malone walked into the Pet Supermarket store Tuesday on Dale Mabry Highway, carrying a baseboard. Then, police said he pulled out a machete, approached the cashier and demanded money from the worker.

Malone is also accused of demanding the cashier's keys to a white Cadillac. Police said Malone drove away with the cashier's car.

On Wednesday, detectives said Malone was arrested in Bradenton, and Tampa officers went there to interview him. Police said he confessed to the robbery and gave officers the location of the cashier's car, which was in St. Petersburg.

Investigators were able to find the car, along with the machete and clothing used during the robbery.

The incident remains under investigation.

