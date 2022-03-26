Police: 1 man killed in Tampa shooting

The shooting happened at N. 39th Street and E. Seward Street.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are currently investigating a shooting in east Tampa.

Just after 11 a.m., police officers responded to an area near the intersection of N. 39th Street and E. Seward Street.

Police arrived to find a man in front of an apartment building, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said.

Witnesses told police a person fired shots at the man who was injured and fled the scene.