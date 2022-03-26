x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: 1 man killed in Tampa shooting

The shooting happened at N. 39th Street and E. Seward Street.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are currently investigating a shooting in east Tampa.

Just after 11 a.m., police officers responded to an area near the intersection of N. 39th Street and E. Seward Street. 

Police arrived to find a man in front of an apartment building, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said. 

Witnesses told police a person fired shots at the man who was injured and fled the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Articles

In Other News

Police investigating after group of teens attack Anna Maria Island man