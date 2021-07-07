Tampa police searching for person accused of shooting, killing man sitting in parked car

Officers say several shots were fired into the car.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department is working to find the person responsible for shooting, killing a man in a parked car Wednesday morning.

Officers say an unnamed man and a passenger were sitting in a parked car around 11 a.m. when someone approached on foot before firing off several shots.

The man shot placed the car in drive, crashing into a group of parked cars following the incident, according to police.

Police say the man later died as a result of his injuries, while his passenger was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information on the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-813-8477 or non-emergency at 813-231-6130.