Tampa police release sketch of person accused shooting, killing dog during armed robbery

TAMPA, Fla. — Detectives with the Tampa Police Department say they have generated a sketch of the person who is accused of shooting and killing a dog during an attempted armed robbery on Friday.
The person in the sketch is described as a thin male about 6-foot-4. He was last seen running eastbound on West Powhatan Avenue wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and armed with a handgun, TPD said in a news release Tuesday.
One person has reportedly provided camera footage to authorities of the person running from the scene.
Police said on Friday a man was walking his two dachshunds near West Powhatan Avenue around 7 p.m. when an armed man came up behind him, pointed a gun and demanded money.
The two dogs reportedly became agitated and were moving around when the alleged robber shot at the dogs multiple times and killed one of them.
Anyone with information regarding the person in the sketch is asked to contact TPD at 813-231-6130.