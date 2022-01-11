Tampa police release sketch of person accused shooting, killing dog during armed robbery

The person described in the sketch was last seen running eastbound on West Powhatan Avenue wearing a black hoodie.

TAMPA, Fla. — Detectives with the Tampa Police Department say they have generated a sketch of the person who is accused of shooting and killing a dog during an attempted armed robbery on Friday.

The person in the sketch is described as a thin male about 6-foot-4. He was last seen running eastbound on West Powhatan Avenue wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and armed with a handgun, TPD said in a news release Tuesday.

One person has reportedly provided camera footage to authorities of the person running from the scene.

Police said on Friday a man was walking his two dachshunds near West Powhatan Avenue around 7 p.m. when an armed man came up behind him, pointed a gun and demanded money.

The two dogs reportedly became agitated and were moving around when the alleged robber shot at the dogs multiple times and killed one of them.