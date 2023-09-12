Tampa police: 13-year-old arrested after shooting 15-year-old

TAMPA, Florida — Tampa police say a 13-year-old boy shot a 15-year-old with a loaded handgun.
On Thursday, Sept. 7, police got two calls: one about a shooting near E. Seneca Avenue and E. Jasmine Avenue and another from a few blocks away reporting a 15-year-old boy who had been shot. His injuries weren't fatal.
Police investigated and on Sunday, Sept. 10, they arrested a 13-year-old boy they identified as the suspect near where the shooting had happened. At the time of the boy's arrest, he had a loaded handgun with one round in the chamber.
Police charged the 13-year-old with two counts of weapon possession as a minor, two counts of concealed carrying, discharging a firearm in public and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
The investigation is still active.
In light of the shooting, Tampa police are planning to address ways the community can help end gun crimes that involve minors and to discuss resources available in the area.