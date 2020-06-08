Tampa police don't know motive of man they say went on 'shooting spree' and shot at officer

Chief Brian Dugan said the 24-year-old officer was injured by glass when the man reportedly shot at him out of the car's back windshield.

TAMPA, Fla. — At least three people were shot and a Tampa police officer was shot at and injured by glass last week after police say a man went on a "shooting spree."

Chief Brian Dugan provided updates on the shooting on Thursday, saying investigators don't yet know why Antonio Cruz Ortiz, 31, shot at people around Hillsborough County.

Around 6:52 p.m. July 30, Tampa Police got a 911 call about a man firing a gun from a moving car on I-275 near Westshore Boulevard. Then, more 911 calls came in with similar reports near Reo Street and Cypress Street in Tampa.

Just after 7:30 p.m., an officer tried to make a felony stop of the man while on E Hillsborough Avenue. That's when police say Ortiz opened fire on the officer after getting out of his car on N 43rd Street.

Dugan said multiple rounds went through the front windshield and shattered the back windshield of the police cruiser, with glass fragments cutting the officer's left arm.

Dugan said Ortiz then ran to a nearby apartment building, where he was taken into custody by the officer and several other officers.

In a video shown during the news conference, the officer is seen with blood on his left arm as two other officers help him check for any other injuries and make sure he's OK. The officers then run toward the apartment complex.

"He willingly put himself in danger to stop him (Ortiz) from hurting anybody else," Dugan said.

Dugan said investigators recovered several guns, ammunition, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana in Ortiz's car.

When asked of a possible motive for the shooting spree, Dugan said investigators don't yet know, but it appears to be "domestic-related."

Ortiz faces several charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

Dugan said the officer is doing OK and is back at work.

“You can see the strength & courage of this officer after being shot at by an extremely dangerous subject. Our officers risked their lives to get him off the street & protect our community before he harmed anyone else” ~@ChiefDugan

Full press conference➡️ https://t.co/ndMsBwYIW5 pic.twitter.com/jdzk9C9obH — TampaPD (@TampaPD) August 6, 2020

What other people are reading right now:

