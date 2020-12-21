x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Crime

Tampa police look for people stealing packages from porches

Police say they are driving a white Ford Mustang convertible with a black top.
Credit: Tampa PD

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department needs your help identifying men officers say have been stealing packages from people's porches.

Officers say the men have been taking packages from homes in the North Hyde Park and South Tampa area within the past few weeks.  

Police say they are driving a white Ford Mustang convertible with a black top.

Anyone with information on who these people are should contact the Tampa Police Department of Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter