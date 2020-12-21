Tampa police look for people stealing packages from porches

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department needs your help identifying men officers say have been stealing packages from people's porches.
Officers say the men have been taking packages from homes in the North Hyde Park and South Tampa area within the past few weeks.
Police say they are driving a white Ford Mustang convertible with a black top.
Anyone with information on who these people are should contact the Tampa Police Department of Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.
