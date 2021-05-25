Man arrested, charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography

Detectives say they recovered more than 100 images of child pornography, many depicting "various forms of sexual battery of a child."

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police have arrested a man in a child pornography case.

Officers say they began investigating following a "CyberTip" from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding multiple files of child porn, including some depicting the sexual battery of a child.

On May 11, detectives say they seized computer devices belonging to Daniel R. Hemphill, 33, during a search warrant at an apartment building on Enclave Village Drive off Compton Drive in Tampa.

Hemphill told police he was the only person with access to his cell phone and that facial recognition is required to unlock the device, according to the police report.

During a forensic review, detectives say they recovered more than 100 images of child pornography, many depicting "various forms of sexual battery of a child." A warrant was issued for Hemphill's arrest following the review, according to police.

Officers say Hemphill turned himself in at Orient Road Jail on May 24 and is facing 100 counts of possession of child pornography.

Anyone who suspects any form of child sexual exploitation is asked to report it to the Internet Crimes Against Children task force or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's CyberTipline.