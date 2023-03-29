Court grants Tampa rapper Billy Adams protective order for evidence in murder trial

The temporary protective order means any material turned over in the case will not be disclosed to the public for 30 days.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa rapper accused of killing a pregnant mother has been granted a temporary protective order for the public release of information in his murder trial.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Billy Adams III argued that a protective order was necessary to ensure that all evidence in his case is withheld from the public so that he can have a fair trial with an impartial jury.

During a court hearing on Monday, Adams reportedly argued there has already been "prejudicial press coverage" of his case. He pointed to a particular news conference the Tampa Police Department held on Feb. 8, claiming the police released detailed statements he made during an interrogation that threatened his right to a fair trial.

In order to protect his rights going forward, Adams requested that all evidence in his case not be disclosed to the public until a jury is sworn in, court documents say. He also asked the court for a complete "gag order," which would prevent any press coverage of the case.

Given the extensive media coverage of this case, the court agreed that some measures were necessary to protect Adams' right to a fair trial. While it did not grant Adams' request entirely, the court did grant him a temporary protective order on Tuesday.

The order will make sure that any material turned over in the discovery is withheld from the public for 30 days after it's received by counsel.

If, during this 30-day window, attorneys in the case find that any of the presented evidence threatens Adams' right to a fair trial, they can take steps to keep it from being released.

Adams, also known as "Ace NH", was arrested on Feb. 8, after police said he admitted to shooting and killing 22-year-old Alana Sims. Her one-year-old son was found a few feet away from her unharmed.

Sims' family told 10 Tampa Bay the single mother was five months pregnant when she was killed. It's believed Adams was the father of the unborn child.

Hillsborough County Major Mike Stout said the motive in the shooting stemmed from Adams not wanting to be in Sims' life anymore.