Detectives search for suspected robbers who shot at deputies, sheriff says

No one was hurt either during the robbery or shooting, detectives say.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says he's "grateful" neither the employees at a Tampa grocery store nor his deputies were hurt following a robbery and shooting, respectively.

Now, detectives are actively searching for the two men they say are responsible.

It all started around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a Save a Lot on W Fletcher Avenue in Tampa. Two men entered the store and started filling up bags with groceries, according to the sheriff's office.

They then tried to leave the store without paying but were confronted by an employee. That's when detectives say one of the men threatened the employee with a shotgun.

The two men then ran from the store and jumped into a maroon-colored older model Buick with dark tinted windows, the agency said in a release. Two other people were inside the car, one in the driver's seat and the other in the front passenger seat, deputies said.

The car then sped away from the store heading west along W Fletcher Avenue.

Moments later, unaware of the robbery that just happened, two deputies driving eat along W Fletcher Avenue saw the Buick speeding without its lights on in the opposite direction, the sheriff's office said. The deputies then turned around, turned on their lights and tried to pull the Buick over.

When they got near the intersection of W Fletcher Avenue and North Boulevard, detectives say the suspected robbers shot at the deputies with a shotgun out the back window of the car.

The deputies pulled over into a nearby bank parking lot to check for injuries and damage to their patrol car. Neither deputy was hurt.

The sheriff's office aviation unit, K-9s and Tampa police responded to the scene to search for the suspected robbers. The men have not been found yet.

One suspected robber is said to be around 30 years old, with short, dark hair and a thin build, according to deputies. He has face tattoos and was wearing a black hoodie with small clover print all over the sweatshirt.

The second suspected robber is about 26 years old and was also described as having short, dark hair and a thin build. He has a cross tattoo on one of his cheeks and was wearing black jeans and a red, yellow and green-colored hoodie, the agency said.

The maroon-colored late 90s to early 2000s Buick could have damage to its right rear quarter panel, detectives say. And, the rear window is likely damaged from the suspected robbers shooting at deputies, the agency said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. Anonymous tips can be given by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.