3 plead guilty to conspiracy to commit Tampa-area robberies, shootings while dressed as police

TAMPA, Fla. — Three men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit multiple robberies and shooting while impersonating law enforcement, according to the Department of Justice.

Reginald Roberts, 22; Nathaniel Carr, 28; and 22-year-old Chrishawn Butler will face sentences ranging from 14 to 21 years, up to life, in federal prison.

Their plea agreement states that between December 2020 and April 2021, Roberts, Carr, Butler and others engaged in a conspiracy to rob individuals they suspected of distributing narcotics, the DOJ news release states.

Authorities say the three men committed crimes in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk and Lee counties, all while impersonating law enforcement, wearing black clothing, gloves, and masks, often with law enforcement insignia, or vests with "sheriff."

Authorities say that during some robberies, the men drove a black Dodge Durango and a white Chevrolet Malibu equipped with blue lights and sirens.