Man accused of robbing Tampa Bay area banks arrested in Daytona Beach

He is accused of robbing a bank in Tampa and Sarasota County.

TAMPA, Fla. — After weeks of searching, police say they have found the person responsible for robbing two banks in the Tampa Bay area.

Tampa police say 46-year-old Roger Salik has been charged with robbing the TD Bank located at 2307 W. Kennedy Blvd. on Oct. 30.

Salik was stopped by Daytona Beach Police officers on Nov. 5 and arrested. Tampa Police detectives went to Volusia County and interviewed Salik, who admitted to robbing the bank, according to law enforcement.

Detectives said they found the clothes and mask Salik was wearing during the robbery during a search of his hotel room as well as remaining cash from the robbery.

Police say Salik is from Pennsylvania and doesn't have ties to Florida. He is also charged in a bank robbery that happened Nov. 2 in Sarasota County.

He is still being held in the Volusia County Jail.

What other people are reading right now: