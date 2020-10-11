Man accused of robbing Tampa Bay area banks arrested in Daytona Beach

TAMPA, Fla. — After weeks of searching, police say they have found the person responsible for robbing two banks in the Tampa Bay area.
Tampa police say 46-year-old Roger Salik has been charged with robbing the TD Bank located at 2307 W. Kennedy Blvd. on Oct. 30.
Salik was stopped by Daytona Beach Police officers on Nov. 5 and arrested. Tampa Police detectives went to Volusia County and interviewed Salik, who admitted to robbing the bank, according to law enforcement.
Detectives said they found the clothes and mask Salik was wearing during the robbery during a search of his hotel room as well as remaining cash from the robbery.
Police say Salik is from Pennsylvania and doesn't have ties to Florida. He is also charged in a bank robbery that happened Nov. 2 in Sarasota County.
He is still being held in the Volusia County Jail.
What other people are reading right now:
- Cindy McCain says her husband would have been 'very pleased' by Biden's win, report says
- Tracking Eta: Latest track from NHC shifts west, takes Tampa Bay out of the forecast cone
- Navy sailor from Florida killed in Pearl Harbor laid to rest nearly 80 years later
- 'I am worried': Hospital staff monitoring rise in cases in Tampa Bay, urge communities to use COVID-19 mitigation measures
- Pfizer says early data signals COVID-19 vaccine is effective
- 2020 Election Results | Get live results from 10 Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter