Search underway for gunman in Tampa shooting that left 18-year-old dead

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of an 18-year-old Tuesday afternoon in Tampa.

Around noon, police responded to a report of a person shot near the intersection of 52nd Street and 30th Avenue.

Authorities arrived to find an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died, Tampa police report.

At this time, homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone who has information that relates to this case is asked to call 813-231-6130.