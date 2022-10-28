Man killed in overnight shooting in Tampa

The investigation is ongoing but police said there is no continuing threat to the public.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night on North Hamner Avenue near West Wood Street.

When officers arrived just before 11:30 p.m., they said the man had gunshot wounds to his upper body. Police rendered aid while waiting for emergency crews to arrive.

He was later pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Everyone involved in the incident remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.