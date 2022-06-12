Man accused of shooting 2 people 'several times' in Tampa arrested

The two people shot are considered to be stable following the shooting, deputies explain.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 50-year-old man they say shot and injured two people early Saturday morning in Tampa.

Just after 1:30 a.m., George Rivera shot two people he knew off of Stillridge Drive, the sheriff's office explains. The group was reportedly hanging out earlier in the evening before the shooting.

Deputies say Rivera went outside to leave but came back and shot the two people several times. The two are considered to be in stable condition following the shooting, the agency reports.

An investigation helped detectives find and arrest Rivera who is now facing multiple charges, including: