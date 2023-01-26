Search ongoing for gunman in Tampa shooting that sent man to hospital

The shooting happened at around 6:30 p.m. at Waters Avenue and Brooks Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police officers are searching for the gunman responsible for a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Thursday evening.

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Waters Avenue and North Brooks Street, police say.

The man who was hurt in the shooting told police he was riding his bike when a box truck drove by and someone inside the truck opened fire, the police department explains. The box truck fled the scene immediately.

Paramedics were able to take the man to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.