Tampa police investigate overnight shooting outside of bar in Ybor

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa police say they are looking for a man who shot another man early Wednesday morning outside of the Reservoir bar in Ybor City.
Investigators said the shooter pulled out a gun and shot the other man twice. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries and was shot in the hip.
Police say the shooter is a man in his 20s who is about 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was wearing black skinny jeans, a red and black hoodie with stripes and has short, black braids in his hair.
This is a developing story, Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
