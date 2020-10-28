Tampa police investigate overnight shooting outside of bar in Ybor

Police say the condition of the person shot is unknown.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa police say they are looking for a man who shot another man early Wednesday morning outside of the Reservoir bar in Ybor City.

Investigators said the shooter pulled out a gun and shot the other man twice. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries and was shot in the hip.

Police say the shooter is a man in his 20s who is about 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was wearing black skinny jeans, a red and black hoodie with stripes and has short, black braids in his hair.

