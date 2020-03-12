Man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping after person found bleeding in front of Tampa home

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police have charged a man with attempted first-degree murder, armed kidnapping and gun charges in connection with a recent shooting.
It happened on East 26th Avenue near Sand Dune Lane.
Officers were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 to a report of a man bleeding in front of a home. The 52-year-old had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.
Detectives developed leads and say they identified the gunman as 37-year-old Mardell Fipps. Police say they found him Wednesday and began watching him. Officers stopped Fipps in a car at West North A Street and North Dale Mabry Highway.
Fipps was arrested and taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.
