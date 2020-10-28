Tampa police investigate overnight shooting outside of bar

Police say the condition of the person shot is unknown

TAMPA, Fla — Police in Tampa say one person was shot outside of a bar overnight.

Officers say the shooter and the injured person know each other.

The shooting happened outside the Reservoir Bar Tuesday night, police say.

Police did not say the condition of the person who was shot.

This is a developing story.

