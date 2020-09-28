Tampa police investigating after 1 killed, 1 hurt in 3 shootings just miles apart

Officers are working to see if they were connected.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are working to determine if three shootings, all within a two-mile area Sunday around 8 p.m. are connected.

Officers say the first shooting happened at East Hillsborough Avenue where a Little Ceasars and a Speed Wash Laundromat were hit. Police say nobody was hurt.

Then, officers reported a shooting that turned deadly on East Powhatan Avenue, according to the Tampa Police Department. Officers say two people were shot in a car. One person died and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

Lastly, a third shooting was reported on North 43rd St. and East Clifton Street. Police say shots were fired, but nobody was hurt.

Tampa police say they are working to determine if the shootings are connected.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

