Tampa police say they are in a standoff with a barricaded man who has a BB gun

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says it is in a standoff with a man barricaded inside a home with a BB gun.

The man has felony charges and is the only person inside the home, investigators say. Police say neighbors in the area of West Price and Sheridan have not been evacuated.

Police say it started as a disturbance call just before 1 a.m.

Officers say there are hostage negotiators at the scene.

