Tampa police say they are in a standoff with a barricaded man who has a BB gun

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says it is in a standoff with a man barricaded inside a home with a BB gun.
The man has felony charges and is the only person inside the home, investigators say. Police say neighbors in the area of West Price and Sheridan have not been evacuated.
Police say it started as a disturbance call just before 1 a.m.
Officers say there are hostage negotiators at the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- FHP: Drunken wrong-way driver eventually stopped on I-4 after a few crashes
- Florida lawmakers pass $101.5 billion budget
- SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth in rare nighttime splashdown
- Florida surgeon general: Fully vaccinated people shouldn't be advised to wear masks, avoid crowds anymore
- Manchester United fans storm field in anti-ownership protest
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter