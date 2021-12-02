TAMPA, Fla. — Detectives are searching for a man who video shows groping a woman outside Raymond James Stadium after Super Bowl LV.
The woman was working near the intersection of West Tampa Bay Boulevard and North Dale Mabry Highway when the unidentified man walked up and grabbed her breasts from behind, the video shows.
The Tampa Police Department previously published two photos of the man, who investigators say is white and possibly in his 30s or 40s. The images show him wearing a red button-up shirt, orange hat with sunglasses resting on it, a light blue disposable facemask and a white lanyard.
If caught, he would likely face a battery charge, according to law enforcement.
If you recognize him, you are asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.
