1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in Tampa

Police are still looking for the shooter.

TAMPA, Fla. — One person is dead and two others are hurt after three people were shot early Sunday morning in Tampa.

Just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, the Tampa Police Department responded to a disturbance call on the 3400 black of 48th St. N.

When police arrived, officers found three people shot. One man who was shot died from his injuries. The other two people were hurt but police say they should recover.

Police say the public is not in danger. They say the shooting happened during an argument outside a home on 48th St. N. Police are looking for the shooter and believe all involved knew each other. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay tuned for updates.