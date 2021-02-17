Tampa police search for man they say knocked stranger unconscious during attack after Super Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. — It was supposed to be a night of celebrations. The Bucs had just defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
But, Tampa police say the fun turned violent around 1 a.m. Feb. 8 in the SoHo bar district. Investigators say a man attacked a stranger, knocking the other person unconscious and causing injuries bad enough they required hospitalization.
Officers have released the below video. And, they're asking if anyone in the public can identify the person seen on camera.
Anonymous tips can be sent via the SafeTampa app or by texting the keyword SAFETAMPA and the tip to 847411.
- Tampa Bay reacts to the death of former Buccaneer Vincent Jackson
- How COVID-19 is affecting veterans' mental health
- Florida vaccine shipment delayed by winter storm sweeping the US
- How is Florida doing when it comes to vaccinating communities of color?
- Hillsborough County could see schools close, merge amid budget cuts
- Mardi Gras will look different this year because of COVID-19
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter