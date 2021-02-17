x
Tampa police search for man they say knocked stranger unconscious during attack after Super Bowl

It happened in the SoHo bar district.
Credit: Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. — It was supposed to be a night of celebrations. The Bucs had just defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

But, Tampa police say the fun turned violent around 1 a.m. Feb. 8 in the SoHo bar district. Investigators say a man attacked a stranger, knocking the other person unconscious and causing injuries bad enough they required hospitalization.

Officers have released the below video. And, they're asking if anyone in the public can identify the person seen on camera.

Anonymous tips can be sent via the SafeTampa app or by texting the keyword SAFETAMPA and the tip to 847411.

