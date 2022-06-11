Tampa woman accused of DUI crash while having child in the car, police say

The woman also hit a person on a motorcycle while she was driving the car.

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was arrested for driving under the influence at 3:59 a.m. Saturday after she hit a person on a motorcycle, the Tampa Police Department says.

Hannah Peters was driving northbound on 30th Street North when she slowly went onto incoming traffic from the opposite lane that was heading southbound, TPD said in a news release

She then reportedly hit the motorcyclist and tried to leave the scene but officers surrounded her at a CVS parking lot on Fowler Avenue North who were close to the incident.

Police say Peters showed signs of impairment and she had a 5-year-old child in the car during the crash.

The child did not face any injuries in the crash and the person on the motorcycle suffered serious injuries but police say he is expected to survive.

Peters was arrested for DUI with serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a traffic crash with serious bodily injury and child neglect for having the child in the car during the crash.