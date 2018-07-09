Police have arrested a Tampa woman they say used a machete to murder her neighbor.

According to investigators, Sarah Kynay Martinez, 21, admitted to striking Eddie Quezada, 74, on E. Liberty Street in Tampa.

Quezada was found dead on Sept. 2 after a worried neighbor asked police to check on him.

Officers say they found multiple wounds on his upper body.

Martinez was arrested Thursday and booked into jail early Friday morning.

Police say they don't know of any motive, but Martinez has borrowed money from Quezada in the past and had asked him for help getting a job.

She is charged with first-degree murder, armed burglary and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

