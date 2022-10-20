Tampa youth organizations push to stop gun violence

Tampa police are still searching for the suspects responsible for two separate shootings this week.

TAMPA, Fla. — Annie Kwarteng lost her son to gun violence two years ago. She says he was fighting with a group of kids at the park when someone shot him.

After losing her son, Annie created an organization that works hand in hand with children and teens to help them feel like they have a purpose.

“Losing him opened my eyes to the fact that they don’t have anything to do," she explained.

After two shootings this week involving teens, she says she believes organizations that support the youth need to come together.

“It’s sad and we really need to figure out how we can stop it," Annie said.

Wednesday night a 19-year-old was shot and killed off 37th Street and Wilder Avenue. On Tuesday night, a shooting at McDonald's on North Armenia Avenue left a 16-year-old dead.

Annie says she also believes parents need to be more aware of what their kids are doing. That's why her organization also has a program specifically for families.

Lewis Stephens Jr. created a similar organization called 'I Support Youth.' He says they focus on helping underprivileged kids who come from low-poverty areas.

“We work with youth to try and help them from committing crimes and getting into it with the law," he said.

Lewis says he believes teens need more activities to join and more opportunities to keep them out of trouble.

"We have to do a better job at supporting our young people and giving them things to support them," Lewis explained.