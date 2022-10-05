Police: Tarpon Springs High School student escapes attempted abduction; 2 men arrested

It happened just over two miles from Tarpon Springs High School.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Two men have been arrested after a high school girl in Tarpon Springs told police she was able to escape an attempted abduction on Wednesday morning.

Jamichael Williams, 38, and Paul Warren, 65, were each charged with one felony count of false imprisonment, the Tarpon Springs Police Department said.

At around 8 a.m., a student at Tarpon Springs High School requested to speak with a student resource officer. She told them that while on the way to her bus stop near Grosse Avenue and Harrison Street, a man in an older model silver-colored Nissan pickup truck tried to grab her right shoulder, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

It happened just over two miles from Tarpon Springs High School. The student was reportedly able to fight off the man and ran to her bus stop, police said.

Later on Wednesday, police were able to make an arrest. Williams and Warren were booked without incident, police report, and were transported to the Pinellas County Jail. The car was impounded by the Tarpon Springs Police Department.