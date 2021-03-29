Gun pulled on pair at McDonald's drive-thru, gunman opens fire on US-19

Officers are trying to find the gunman. And, they've released a photo they say shows his car.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — They were cut-off at a fast-food drive-thru. Then, somebody opened fire.

Police say two people were trying to enter a McDonald's drive-thru just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday on US-19 in Tarpon Springs when they were cut off by a middle-aged woman driving a white Volkswagen SUV.

Investigators say the woman hopped out of her SUV and approached the car she cut off while saying "you don't know my son." Not long after, a white Toyota Corolla with dark tinted windows rolled up alongside the two people in the car that was cut off.

Police say the driver of the Corolla – described as a Black man in his late teens or early twenties – leaned out the window and flashed a handgun.

Authorities say the two people in the original car rushed to get away and took off down US-19. But, according to detectives, the armed man followed them onto the road and fired multiple rounds that struck the back of their car.

Luckily, nobody was hurt.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Tarpon Springs Police Department Detective Unit at 727-938-2849.