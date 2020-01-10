Tarpon Springs police investigating park shooting

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The Tarpon Springs police department is working to determine who shot someone in an area park.
Officers say they responded to Dorsett Park around 3:42 p.m. Wednesday regarding a shooting. An officer assigned to the area radioed hearing several gunshots in the area and spotted multiple cars fleeing the park.
An individual shot was found and taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, police say.
Preliminary information shows a group was playing basketball at the park's court when a spectator was struck by gunfire shot from a car, according to a release.
The accused shooter was said to have fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
