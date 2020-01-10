Tarpon Springs police investigating park shooting

The individual shot was found and taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, police say.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The Tarpon Springs police department is working to determine who shot someone in an area park.

Officers say they responded to Dorsett Park around 3:42 p.m. Wednesday regarding a shooting. An officer assigned to the area radioed hearing several gunshots in the area and spotted multiple cars fleeing the park.

Preliminary information shows a group was playing basketball at the park's court when a spectator was struck by gunfire shot from a car, according to a release.

The accused shooter was said to have fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

