16-year-old boy injured in Tarpon Springs shooting

He is being treated with non-life-threatening injuries.
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Police responded to a shooting at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of E.Oakwood Ave. and S. Disston Ave in Tarpon Springs.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Detectives are conducting an investigation and say the initial information indicates the shooting was not random. No further information is available at this time.

