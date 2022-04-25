The eight men are accused of seeking sex from minors.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced eight men are behind bars after a two-day operation in Sevier County to address human trafficking.

The TBI said law enforcement officers from the county, Gatlinburg, Sevierville and Pigeon Forge worked together to arrest eight men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.

The operation began on April 21. The TBI said authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution with the specific intent of finding people trying to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.

Officers arrested the following eight men and booked them into the Sevier County Jail: