Deputies: Hillsborough teacher arrested for inappropriately touching student

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested a teacher and coach they say inappropriately touched a student.

Livingstone Academy, a school for children with disabilities, reached out to the sheriff's office after a student's grandmother reported her grandchild had been "inappropriately touched by a teacher at the school," deputies report.

Detectives were reportedly able to identify Matthew Hike, 33, as the teacher involved through an investigation.

The investigation also revealed Hike had shared several images of pornographic nature with the minor as well.

Hike is being charged with five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation and three counts of selling or distributing obscene material to a minor.

"Those adults in positions of trust who prey on our children and victimize them have no place in our community," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This suspect did not have the student in his class, but instead targeted the juvenile in the hallway, gaining the victim's trust and friendship before committing this heinous crime."

The 33-year-old teacher was also an assistant football coach at Bloomingdale High School.