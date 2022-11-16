High school teacher accused of unlawfully touching student arrested in Hernando County

A student from South Sumter High School told officials at the school about inappropriate communication from the teacher.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say they arrested a high school teacher in Hernando County on Wednesday after he was accused of battering a student.

On Friday, a student from South Sumter High School told officials at the school about inappropriate communication and physical contact from a teacher, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Authorities say they then launched an investigation and found that Jason Sager unlawfully talked to the student through a social media app after school hours. Deputies also say the 48-year-old engaged in illegal touching with the student.

Law enforcement says a witness they were interviewing regarding Sager's actions was another person who was unlawfully touched by him.

Deputies in Hernando County then served an arrest warrant on Sager Wednesday night where he was taken into custody and booked in jail.

Sager is charged with two counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor and four counts of battery. His bond was set at $14,000.