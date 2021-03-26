Ex-teacher pleads guilty to sending threatening powder-filled mail to Florida elementary schools

Investigators say she was upset after effectively being fired for poor performance from each of the campuses.

A former Polk County teacher has pleaded guilty after prosecutors say she sent threatening pieces of mail with suspicious powder to elementary schools where she worked in central Florida.

Maria Bassi Lauro, 66, of Davenport, could be sentenced to as many as 15 years in federal prison.

The Department of Justice says Lauro began mailing the powder in August 2018. Investigators say mail was sent to Citrus Ridge Academy and Four Corners Charter School in Davenport, Groveland Elementary School in Groveland, and Laurel Elementary School in Poinciana.

"All four of the mailings contained a suspicious powder, and three of the mailings included notes indicating they were 'punishment,'" Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann's office explained in a statement.

HAZMAT and law enforcement units responded to the campuses at the time after school workers found the powder. But, after testing, investigators determined the powder was just sodium bicarbonate – better known as baking soda.

"Lauro had effectively been fired for poor performance from each of the schools to which she sent the mailings, and each victim who received one of the letters had played a role in her performance review at and/or her terminations," Hoppmann's office added.

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force led the investigation.

In a plea agreement, prosecutors say Lauro admitted to mailing the powder because she was upset.