SARASOTA, Fla. — Deputies charged a 17-year-old from Texas after they found 11 pounds of heroin and $3,000 in cash in his backpack.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office got a report that the teen was possibly traveling to the area with a large amount of heroin. Deputies found the teen boarding a SCAT bus and contacted him when he got off.
During a consensual search of the teen's bag, deputies found four sealed bundles of heroin weighing more than 11 pounds, according to a sheriff's office release. Deputies also found the cash.
The teen, from Brownsville, Texas, was charged with trafficking in heroin more than 4 grams. He's in custody in Sarasota County on $250,000 bond.
