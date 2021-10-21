Deputies: 13-year-old arrested after threatening, planning school shooting

Deputies say it appears the student has no known access to a gun but would go about their plans if they got a gun.

TAMPA, Fla — A 13-year-old student at Henderson Hammock Charter School is facing charges after making threats to harm students and staff, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports in a news release.

Deputies responded Wednesday to the school in Citrus Park after other students reported the shooting plan to administrators, who then called the sheriff's office, the release explains.

The agency says several students came forward explaining the teen was planning a school shooting and "had created a map with locations of security cameras and 'hit list' of teachers and students [they] did not like."

Deputies say it appears the student has no known access to a gun but would go about their plans if they got a gun.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting and was placed under a Baker Act, according to the release.

10 Tampa Bay is not naming the teen because they are considered a minor.

"Lives were saved by the bravery of the students who came forward with information," HCSO Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.