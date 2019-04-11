ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teen Sunday night for making school threats on social media.

Deputies said a student at Countryside High School posted photos of firearms on Instagram and said, “Don’t go to school tomorrow.”

The teen told investigators he did post four photos with guns to his account but said it was a joke, according to law enforcement. Deputies said the teen told them he made the post to get more followers and “get some laughs.”

Investigators said the teen did not own any weapons or have access to them.

The teen was charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

Deputies said they wanted to encourage people to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately and they will investigate all the reported information.

