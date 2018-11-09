BRADENTON, Fla. – Bradenton police officers arrested a teen accused of shooting a 7-year-old girl while she was sitting as a passenger inside her mom’s car.

First responders took the girl to Manatee Memorial Hospital for treatment on Saturday, according to the Bradenton Police Department. She was released later that night and is recovering at home, police said.

Video surveillance and witnesses helped detectives find the suspect, Axel Benito Ramirez. He admitted to firing a gun into a vehicle as it passed by around 4:25 p.m. Saturday at Manatee Avenue East near 22nd Street East, police said.

Investigators do not believe there is a connection between the girl and her family, and Ramirez.

Ramirez, 18, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call (941)932-9356.

