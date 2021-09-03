Teen accused of stabbing his grandmother to death in 2019 appears in court

Javarick Henderson Jr. is being charged as an adult.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A teenage boy accused of stabbing his grandmother to death in her St. Petersburg home in 2019 appeared in court Tuesday.

Javarick Henderson Jr.'s pre-trial hearing provided his judge with three motions that she is taking under advisement.

They all pertain to him being charged as an adult. Some motions look to have the decision reversed while others are seeking to give the teen an option to contest in juvenile court. A ruling on the motions is expected at his April 16 court date.

A woman in the courtroom called out to the teen that she loved him, to which Henderson Jr. responded "I love you, too." The woman said she would be coming to visit him Wednesday.

Henderson Jr. currently sits in jail without bond for his alleged crimes.

According to a police report, officers responded to the home of his grandmother, Gloria Davis, in November 2019. There. she was found dead with multiple stab wounds.

Police said there were two children in the home at the time, including Henderson Jr. According to the police report, the electronic alarm system was still active.

Investigators said the other person inside the home heard Henderson Jr. screaming and loud noises from the kitchen. According to the police report, Henderson Jr. was also found with multiple cuts on his hands, red marks on his body and covered in blood.

Henderson Jr. told the witness that he "did something bad," according to authorities. Police said Henderson told the person not to call 911 until the morning "because he needed time to think."

At the time of Davis' death, her son Javarick Henderson Sr. struggled with the pain of mourning his mother while supporting his own son.

"I lost two people. I lost my mama and now my son. Everyone knows my mama was a good lady. Now I gotta deal with my son. I want everyone to know he was a good child also. Never got in trouble. Never got in fights. I don’t know what I’m going to do," Henderson Sr. said at the time.

The teen's father told police that he had concerns because Javarick had been playing the "Momo" video game, along with one called "Jeff the Killer" and had been spending time playing games on Roblox.

The autopsy report shows that Davis was stabbed 26 times. She had already died by the time police arrived.