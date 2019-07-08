SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he stole two cars and crashed one of them.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the teen stole a car and crashed it near a home on Tranquil Drive in Spring Hill. Then, deputies say the teen stole another car.

When deputies were able to get the teen to pull over on Norbert Street, the teen ran away from the car

Deputies caught the teen and arrested him.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.