HUDSON, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says a Fivay High School student used social media to try to hire a hitman to kill a school employee.
According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, 18-year old Nicholas Godfrey sent messages on Instagram saying, "I need a guy who could kill someone."
The sheriff's office report goes on to say Godfrey offered $100,000 for "the victim's head."
A search warrant was obtained and investigators say Godfrey admitted to sending the messages.
Godfrey was arrested and taken to the Pasco County Jail.
