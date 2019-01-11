HUDSON, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says a Fivay High School student used social media to try to hire a hitman to kill a school employee.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, 18-year old Nicholas Godfrey sent messages on Instagram saying, "I need a guy who could kill someone."

The sheriff's office report goes on to say Godfrey offered $100,000 for "the victim's head."

A search warrant was obtained and investigators say Godfrey admitted to sending the messages.

Godfrey was arrested and taken to the Pasco County Jail.

