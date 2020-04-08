Sheriff: Teen facing felony charges in connection with month-long crime spree

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested a teenager for burglarizing multiple places.

SEFFNER, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has charged a 16-year-old with felonies and misdemeanors for what investigators described as a month-long crime spree.

It began on June 26, when authorities say the teen forced entry into Collier's Mower Repair on Florida Avenue in Seffner. There, he stole cash from the register and the DVR used for surveillance video. Together, detectives say they were worth about $390.

Around 2 a.m. on July 27, the same teen and an unidentified person are accused of unlawfully entering a detached barn at a Dover home. Investigators say the pair took dirt bikes and two chain saws, valued at approximately $4,500. The person who lives there caught them in the act, but the duo got away.

Later that morning, the teen is accused of breaking into Parkesdale Farms in Dover. He, along with an unidentified person, reportedly broke a surveillance camera and stole a John Deere Gator HPX ATV worth $4,000.

Then, on July 29, the teen is accused of entering a closed barn in Dover. He took three dirt bikes, lawn equipment, tools and a mountain bike, detectives said. The total value of the items stolen was an estimated $7,850.

During the overnight hours of July 29-30, the teen and an unidentified person took a Yamaha YZF R3, valued at $10,000 from a driveway in Seffner, according to law enforcement.

The teen's last stop on his burglary spree, according to deputies, was on July 30 where he dismantled a Seffner property's surrounding privacy fence and gained access to someone's Polaris ATV. Using a screwdriver, authorities say the teen was able to start the ignition and take the estimated $12,000 vehicle. He allegedly damaged the ignition on that ATV and another but was unable to start the latter.

The teen was arrested last Friday night for his outstanding warrants. He faces charges of nine counts of grand theft motor vehicle, criminal mischief, three counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure, burglary of an unoccupied structure while wearing a mask, grand theft third degree and grand theft third degree.

"This is a great example that showcases the dedication of our deputies," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "There were multiple victims and businesses affected by this young suspect's crimes over the last month, and now, he'll finally pay for the crimes he committed. There is no room for this kind of behavior in Hillsborough County, and I hope this is a lesson to all criminals that our deputies will not stop looking for you no matter how much time has passed."

The teen also has a warrant out of Polk County for his arrest, where he faces additional charges of burglary and grand theft.

