Tampa teen accused of having gun, marijuana in car during traffic stop

The 17-year-old is facing numerous charges, including possession of a firearm and possession of drugs without prescription.

TAMPA, Kan. — A 17-year-old boy is behind bars after police say he had an AR-15-style gun, marijuana and other drugs in his car during a traffic stop on Friday afternoon in Tampa.

The teen was driving a maroon Kia Optima when authorities pulled him over in the 8400 block of North Mulberry Street. In a news release, the Tampa Police Department said officers knew the teen did not have a valid driver's license.

When the 17-year-old quickly got out of the car, he began to walk away from law enforcement and ignored them when they told him to stop, TPD says.

He was then reportedly taken into custody after a search showed that he had marijuana in his pocket.

Police say there was also a smell of marijuana coming from inside the car, and when a search was conducted, officials found an AR-15 style rifle 367.1 grams of marijuana, plastic baggies, a black digital scale and 58 amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills.

The pills were placed in a blank orange plastic bottle, authorities say. The gun that was recovered had been previously stolen in the burglary of a Hillsborough County Sheriff's office vehicle.

"This arrest is the result of outstanding police work done by those committed to keeping our community safe," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "It should also serve as a clear reminder of the consequences that teens will face when they are in possession of guns and drugs.

"We will continue to do everything in our ongoing efforts to keep guns out of the hands of those who should not have them."