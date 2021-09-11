Teen arrested in Plant City homicide that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Tuesday, deputies responded to a call of shots fired at an intersection where a crash had also taken place.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Editor's note: The video above is from Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Hillsborough County deputies were able to make an arrest in connection to a shooting that took place early Tuesday morning.

Michael Cappell, 19, has been arrested and charged in the deadly shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Around 2 a.m. on Nov. 9, deputies responded to North Wilder Road and Williams Road on a report of shots fired. Once they arrived, deputies say they also found a car that crashed at the intersection.

A man was found dead inside the car, while another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say they were in contact with Cappell throughout the investigation.

According to a press release, the 19-year-old told deputies he was the one who fired the gun during the shooting.

"As the vehicle tried to drive away from the scene, the driver – injured in the shooting – lost control of the vehicle resulting in the crash at the intersection," the sheriff's office reports.

Cappell is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and shooting at or into a vehicle.