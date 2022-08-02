Pasco deputies: Teen wanted in shooting arrested for armed robbery 1 week later

A 41-year-old man who reportedly drove the teen away from the scene of the shooting was also arrested.

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies say a 17-year-old arrested for robbery on July 30 is responsible for a shooting that happened outside a shopping center a week prior.

The July 21 shooting happened at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Darlington Road in Holiday.

Investigators say a person, later identified as a 17-year-old boy, approached a man, pointed a silver handgun at him and demanded his belongings. When the man said he didn't have anything, the teen shot him, according to the sheriff's office.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After about a week of searching for the alleged gunman, deputies responded to reports of a robbery around 6:30 p.m. on July 30 at a home in Holiday. The sheriff's office says the 17-year-old entered the home and pointed a gun at a person inside while demanding they hand over a Playstation 5.

Deputies say the teen was still inside the home with the gaming console when they arrived. He was arrested and charged with attempted homicide and delinquent in possession of a firearm, for the July 21 shooting, as well as two counts of robbery with a firearm.

The teen also had 29 juvenile pick-up orders, according to the sheriff's office.